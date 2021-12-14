Crews respond to house fire that caused propane tank explosion in Hermon

An official with the Hermon Fire Department told NEWS CENTER Maine people are lucky to be alive after the incident.

HERMON, Maine — Crews were called to the scene of a fire in Hermon Tuesday night, and the flames caused a propane tank to explode, officials say.

The fire took place on Blackstream Road shortly after 6 p.m., according to fire officials.

The propane tank was exposed to fire, ruptured, and exploded, shooting several hundred feet away from its original location, according to the Hermon Fire Department.

Fire crews from several different towns helped with the blaze, but the home was completely destroyed, officials said.

The Maine Office of State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident.