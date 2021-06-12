Investigators return to scene of fatal structure fire in Bangor

A man walking by, Brandon Cronk, says he saved the life of one of the trapped women by telling her to jump into his arms from the second floor.

BANGOR, Maine — A fire inside a boarded and condemned house on Union Street in Bangor left five people trapped Sunday morning. Three men died, and two women survived.

Monday morning, a memorial with flowers, letters, and other items was set up right outside the house where the three men lost their lives.



Those killed were 28-year-old Tim Tuttle, 31-year-old Dylan Smith, and 56-year-old Andrew Allen. The three men were homeless.



Bangor police detectives are part of the investigation into the fire that Bangor fire chief Tom Higgins said was particularly tricky to fight.

"They are searching for the victims, but they also were trying to contain the fire somewhat as they are doing this, so there are a number of operations that have to be in place, that have to operate simultaneously, and they have to happen quickly," Higgins said.

"Members of our criminal investigation division are actively working it, there are a lot of moving parts and pieces, we are talking with a bunch of people, trying to collect evidence," Sgt. Wade Betters, public information officer from the Bangor Police Department, said.

The Bangor Area Homeless Shelter is open overnight for anyone looking to stay warm during the cold winter nights from 6 p.m.-5:30 .a.m.

"It gives them a place to get out of the cold in those especially cold nights, and we usually provide a meal, coffee, resources, that type of thing," Boyd Kronholm, director at the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter, said.

Brandon Cronk was on Union Street early Sunday morning, collecting bottle caps, when he heard someone yelling and saw smoke coming out of the house. A woman was shouting for help from the second floor of the house.

"When I came down like that, she jumped. I rolled her into here [an embankment] and brought her out to the street after that," Cronk said.

He said when the names were released, he knew all of the people who were inside the house.

"They were my friends."

"I was in black smoke, so I couldn't really see as well. I came around the outside, I could hear the person at which window they were at," Cronk said.

Firefighters rescued the other woman trapped inside, but the three men died inside the house.

"The smoke was so heavy that they had to analyze which building it was in. There was so much smoke in the area, they quickly identified that, but that's a little bit of a challenge you don't usually see," Higgins said.

Higgins explained since a good portion of the house was boarded up, it presented its own unique challenges to firefighters.

"Fortunately, our people are trained in forceable entry, so they make light work of what might be much more difficult for other people and using the tools properly to make access to the building quickly," Higgins said.

Higgins said his team used thermal imaging cameras to find the people trapped inside the house.

These images below are only examples of what firefighters can see when they get to a fire and locate a person inside. They used the system on Sunday morning.



"We are sorry for the loss of life that occurred. I am proud of our crews. They reacted as quickly as they could and gave the people the best chance they could have for a different outcome. Unfortunately, it was not yesterday," Higgins said.

Higgins told NEWS CENTER Maine that the firefighters who battled the fire Sunday morning were given a day off for their mental health.

"Our biggest asset is our people. We can have all kinds of shiny firetrucks, but our people are what's key to an operation like yesterday," Higgins said.

He said the firefighter union has a peer support team that can be used, and they also have their own resources that can help firefighters at any point in time.

"We don't have fires like this every day, so this morning, for example, the crew had yesterday off that had the fire. They are back to work today. We monitor to see how they are doing and to make sure they know we are here for them," Higgins said.

"Two out of the three people were allowed to be here, and the two people who were allowed to be here were here that evening," Kronholm said.

Kronholm said just a few hours before the fire, the two people allowed inside the warming center had been there.

"We've been full most of the nights, but it doesn't stay full. People wander in; they may have something to eat and get warm, then they'll leave. And if they leave, that chair then becomes available for the next person to come in," he added.



If the homeless shelter is full, the Brick Church in Bangor also has 24 seats available at night.

"And they have not been full yet this year," Kronholm said.

Kronholm said they ask that people don't use drugs or alcohol inside the warming center.

"It's a really low barrier. There are no rules the only time you'd be barred and not let back in for a period of time is if you did assault or any type of violence stuff," Kronholm said.

He added the warming center is not just a place to hang out and stay warm. There are also people available on hand, giving a variety of resources to those interested.

A memorial has been set up for the three men who died inside this house that caught fire on Union Street in Bangor Sunday morning. #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/4Xi88eZmcO — Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) December 6, 2021

Regarding the fire investigation, Betters said the investigation efforts from his department are ongoing.

"We have a lot of people that we are trying to track down and talk with and try to establish a timeline of when people that were there got there and when others may have left," Betters said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

"There is just a lot of work to be done. It might not look like that from the outside, but there is a lot of people to interview, evidence to be collected," Betters said.

Bangor city officials had nothing to say Monday about the ongoing plight of the city's homeless community.

At least one of the men killed in the fire had been removed by the city from a tent encampment under the I-395 bridge just last week.