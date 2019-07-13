CASCO, Maine — Ida Jane, daughter of a 94-year-old World War II veteran pleaded on social media for help building a ramp for her father, the Casco community pitched in.

Fred Gilman, 94, of Casco, served in World War II and has beat cancer not once, but twice.

Ida Jane reached out to her community to help build a ramp for Gilman to have an easier way out of his home.

"I don't deserve it, but I do appreciate it." said Gilman.

Hancock Lumber provide the materials, and Gypsum Supply delivered the materials and helped to build the ramp.

"I have thought a lot about - I need to exercise my legs. I figure, if I had that ramp, I could walk up and down the road a few times a day and that would strengthen my legs." said Gilman.

Ida Jane was thrilled her father would finally have the ability to use his new ramp.

