Commercial kitchen space you can rent soon opening in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine — The city of Bangor is planning to create a rentable commercial kitchen for entrepreneurs to use.

Despite still being in the early planning stages, Bangor's economic development officer Stephen Bolduc said the large kitchen space will be helpful for food truck owners, ghost kitchen cooks, or anyone in need of a larger space for mass production of their goods.

Bolduc said they hope the space can be used for food storage, as well. A team of planners is still workshopping ideas and design plans for the space.

Bolduc said he thinks the farming community in Greater Bangor also will benefit from having this space available.

"This will give them an opportunity to use a certified, approved, bigger kitchen and hopefully grow their business. More employment, more sales, and utilizing the agriculture we have in the north and east of Bangor," Bolduc said.

Bolduc said he is hopeful is for the kitchen to be up and running by the end of the year.