Bison hit, killed in Aroostook County after herd escapes from farm

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine — One bison was fatally struck by a driver Wednesday morning after 11 of the beasts escaped from a private farm in Fort Fairfield.

The bison traveled a little over a mile from Fort Fairfield to the Nordic Heritage Center in Presque Isle, according to Presque Isle Police Sgt. Tyler Cote.

As of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the 10 remaining bison were in woods near the Nordic Heritage Center, Cote said. Law enforcement officials and the farm's owner are trying to figure out a way to get them back to the farm.

"They're not like cattle," Cote said. "You can't just round them up."

The driver who fatally struck the bison was uninjured, but the truck was totaled, according to police.

Cote said Fort Fairfield police would decide if there would be any charges in connection with the crash. NEWS CENTER Maine called Fort Fairfield police for more information but did not immediately receive a response.

Cote said Presque Isle police were alerted about the bison around 4:45 a.m.