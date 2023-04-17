Bangor restaurant donating proceeds to family mourning loss of 17-year-old Brewer student

Moe's Original BBQ in Bangor is donating 10 percent of its proceeds Monday to support Basso's family.

BANGOR, Maine — Community members are rallying support around the family of a Brewer High School student, Bryce Basso, who fell to his death at Acadia National Park on Friday.

People have raised more than $30,000 through a GoFundMe for Basso's family to help cover funeral costs and give the family some relief. People are scheduled to provide dinners for his family for the weeks to come.

On Monday, Moe's Original BBQ in Bangor is holding a fundraiser. The restaurant is donating 10 percent of its proceeds to support Basso's family.

One Moe's employee said the restaurant has been unusually busy for the fundraiser.

"We've been so busy today. We've got a half-hour wait on phone calls. We've got a 20-minute wait just to eat inside. Yeah, it's been a great turnout so far," Brittany Borja said.

Borja said Moe's is always looking to give back to the community, and people in the community have really shown their support for Basso's family.

"As soon as we heard, you know, our first thought was, 'How can we give back?'" Borja said. "Anytime we hear of these times when people are just going through a rough spot or we lose a family member, we really try to do what we can to give back."

Moe's closes at 8 p.m. Monday night, but Borja said she expects the dinner rush to look similar to the lunch hour's high demand. At the end of the day, the restaurant will donate 10 percent of its proceeds plus money collected in a jar in the dining room.

Community members are providing financial assistance to Basso's family through GoFundMe along with proving meals for the family here.