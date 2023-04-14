Teen dies after fall in Acadia National Park

The 17-year-old was reportedly hiking with friends at the time of the incident, a release said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BAR HARBOR, Maine — A 17-year-old has died after a fall in Acadia National Park on Friday.

Park rangers and Bar Harbor police responded around noon after the teenager fell about 25 feet in the area of Otter Cliff, according to a news release from Acadia National Park.

The teen was reportedly hiking with friends at the time of the incident.

CPR was performed by park rangers and first responders, the release said. Mount Desert Island Search and Rescue reportedly assisted in his recovery.

The incident was reported to the Maine Office of Chief Medical Examiner by the National Park Service for investigation.

No further information has been released.

Otter Cliff is a popular location for technical rock climbers and is located along the east side of the Park Loop Road, which is scheduled to open to motor vehicles for the season on Saturday.