A look inside the new $18M art center in Waterville

The Paul J. Schupf Art Center will officially open to the public on Saturday. The space will be the new home for Waterville Creates and help revitalize the city.

WATERVILLE, Maine — Over the last few years, Waterville has been in the process of revitalizing its center with new businesses opening up and upgrading local colleges and public buildings.

The Paul J. Schupft Art Center is set to open to the public this weekend. The project took more than five years and $18M to complete.

“[This was] really was an opportunity to take advantage of these incredible art institutions across the city," Vice President of Colby College Brian Clark said. “And it’s really exciting to see how the arts can bring people together.”

Clark said the center will be the new home to organizations under the Colby College and Waterville Creates umbrellas. Downstairs, local artists will display their work in galleries right in public view on Main Street.

Upstairs, the Maine Film Center will have a number of new state-of-the-art theaters for new movie premieres, and ways community members can come together and enjoy cinematography.

The new center will also connect to the Waterville Oprea House, built in 1902.

“This is about bringing new vibrancy and vitality to Main Street and to do it through the arts in ways that really enhance the lives of people that live here but also attract folks from around the country and the world to Waterville," Clark added.

The art on display will include typical pieces of work like pottery and paintings, but also visual and interactive mediums that Colby College Museum of Art Director Jacqueline Terrassa is excited about.

“I’m a huge believer that art and creativity are and should be a part of everybody’s lives. It enriches us. It helps us see in new ways. It fills us with joy at times. It helps us ask questions that otherwise, we may not be asking," she said.

This weekend, people will be able to see multiple visual art displays on the museum's gallery walls, explore and even sit on modern works of art that were still being built Wednesday.

“So, that sense of invitation is important to us because we believe and we’ve always believed in making art a part of people’s lives, and this allows [us] to do that even more," Terrassa added.

Shannon Haines is the president and CEO of Waterville Creates. She said the goal of the new space is to make all these experiences accessible for anyone who may stop by.

“The arts are key to Waterville’s identity they’ve always been a core of our identity," she said.

Haines is also a lifelong resident of the city and said she's seen more growth in the last few years than she has in her entire life.

“[The center] will have a huge impact on the economic development of Waterville and our downtown revitalization efforts," he said. "It’s a real anchor to our downtown community.”

A 'sweet' way to get people in the community inside the building will be the first retail location of Bixby Chocolate. The Maine-based company is set up right in the lobby. The center will also have lounge areas for the public to take advantage of.

“It means the world to us," Bixby founder Kate McAleer said about being in the center. "It’s something we’ve been thinking about and dreaming about and seeing it come to life is many, many months of hard work.”

The official grand opening of the Paul J. Schupf Art Center will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at 93 Main St. in Waterville.