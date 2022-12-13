Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor welcomes home another family in Hampden

“It does give you that pride and that feeling of accomplishing something that has meant so much to me over the years,” the new homeowner said.

HAMPDEN, Maine — Just in time for the holidays, a family in Hampden is getting a home of their very own.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor held a ceremony on Tuesday for the organization’s 27th house build.

Within the next couple of weeks, Desiree Lilly and her two sons will be able to move into their newly-built home in Hampden. Lilly said it’s been a long time coming, but it’s great to see the home finally finished after over a year of planning and construction.

“I think a lot of people don’t realize what Habitat is. It’s not just about getting a free house because that is not the case. I will have a mortgage just like anybody else. But the assistance that they give you, it makes it possible,” Lilly said.

Over the course of construction, Lilly and her family contributed 200 hours of “sweat” equity into the house.

“I helped install the kitchen countertop, which I have never done before. Lots of days painting, which was not necessarily my expertise. But I got better at it,” Lilly said.

Melissa Huston, the Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor, said the construction was made possible by a collaboration between Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor and Eastern Maine Community College’s Building Construction and Fine Woodworking program.

“The students there build the house, pretty much 90% of the shell. Then the house is then transferred over to a house lot and completed with community volunteers,” Huston said.

For those who would like to volunteer and help complete homes or apply for homeownership, you can contact the Habitat Bangor offices at (207) 942-8977.

As for Lilly, she’s very happy with her new home and can’t wait to share it with her family, but said she is extremely thankful for all the help she has received.

“As a single mom, when you work hard day in and day out, it’s hard to see the end goal to such a big accomplishment. And to finally almost be there and to know that it’s real, it shows my kids how hard I had to work to get here,” Lilly said.