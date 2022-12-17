17-month-old "Enzo your Friend-Zo" spreading holiday cheer to his medical care teams

"Though Lorenzo has been through a lot during his first year and a half of life, he continues to smile and stay in good spirits. His positive energy is infectious."

MAINE, USA — 17-month-old Lorenzo Caiazzo, also known as "Enzo your Friend-Zo," of Sebago, spent Friday morning with his family delivering holiday platters and waters to his medical care teams at several locations in southern Maine.

Lorenzo is preparing to spend his first Christmas at home with his family. Last December, he spent his time at Boston Children's Hospital getting his second open heart surgery at just four months old. He has since been in and out of the hospital over the last year with several visits to doctors here in Maine.

Lorenzo was born with a rare congenital heart defect called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. He has one more open heart surgery and has been hospitalized twice at Barbara Bush Children's Hospital in the last two months. Alysa Caiazzo, Lorenzo's mom, said he is excited to be home for the holidays.

His nickname, Enzo your Friend-Zo, was given to him by one of his cardiology surgical team doctors during his first two-month hospital stay when he was born.

Caiazzo said Lorenzo is well-loved and cared for by all of his care teams. Which is why they wanted to spread a little holiday cheer and give back to the people who have taken such good care of him.

This week they've been hard at work baking a variety of treats to deliver to his doctor officers Friday. Caiazzo said they decided to dress him up as an elf because "smiling is his favorite."

"Anyone who knows him knows that to be true," Caiazzo said.

The stops Friday morning included Barbra Bush Children's Hospital, his congenital heart cardiology office in Scarborough, and his pediatrician's office in Falmouth.

"They are always so kind and gracious towards us and Lorenzo. I love that they are always so gentle and caring and continue to ease our worry and reassure him every time he is admitted to the hospital. They go above and beyond making sure he is taken care of (and us too)... They don’t just take care of him on a professional level they always check in with him and us on a personal level as well," Caiazzo said.

"Though Lorenzo has been through a lot during his first year and a half of life, he continues to smile and stay in good spirits. His positive energy is infectious," Caiazzo said.

Next week they will be making more stops with holiday platters to give to additional members of his care team, she added.