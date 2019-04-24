MAINE, USA — Maine's child vaccination rates are among the lowest in the country with at least 5.6-percent of Kindergartners receiving non-medical exemptions.

State lawmakers voted to advance a bill aimed at eliminating those exemptions Tuesday.

State representatives passed the bill 78-59, mostly along party lines.

According to the latest 2018-2019 survey by the Dept. of Health and Human Services, vaccine exemptions have increased by more than a percent in the last year.

Knox and Lincoln counties have the highest exemption rates. Nearly 10-percent of kindergartners aren't vaccinated in those counties. The lowest exemption rates are in Aroostook and Washington counties, where it's only about 3-percent.

The bill will now be debated in the Senate. A vote is expected to happen on Thursday.

If the the bill passes, Maine would be the fourth state in the country to do away with non-medical vaccine exemptions.