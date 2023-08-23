New Central Maine Power policy to allow electricians to cut down on wait times

The new policy will now allow Maine licensed electricians to disconnect or reconnect residential power meters themselves rather than a CMP employee.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — To better streamline services, Central Maine Power is now adjusting a policy that would allow Maine-licensed electricians to disconnect residential meters.

"In those conversations internally, we found that this was a way that we could make a better experience for our customers," CMP spokesperson Dustin Wlodkowski said.

In the past, this could only be performed by a CMP employee through a scheduled appointment; a process electrician Shawn LaPlante of LaPlante Electric in Scarborough knows all too well.

"It's a little bit of a headache for sure," LaPlante said. "The scheduling is always a tough part for [CMP], they're obviously sometimes shorthanded and there are only so many people that are in the trenches trying to help us out ... and they're doing everything they can."

LaPlante said he has seen scheduling stretch out to six weeks waiting for a meter to be disconnected.

"A couple [customers] can't wait a couple weeks, three weeks, four weeks ... it's hard," LaPlante added.

Central Maine Power is shifting its policy when it comes to disconnecting and reconnecting residential power meters.



I spoke with electricians who say the change will drastically decrease how long jobs take. See how it’ll affect your next home improvements at 5:30 #NCM pic.twitter.com/IucIFB69wF — Caroline LeCour (@lecournews) August 23, 2023

With the new policy, electricians will be able to notify CMP of a job through an online portal and follow a checklist of requirements to ensure the job is being done correctly and safely.

After work is done, electricians will have to schedule an inspection with CMP within 15 days. LaPlante said this already can save time and money for both his business and customers alike.

"So now what was three, four, five, six weeks can be same day, next day," LaPlante said.

Contractors who are interested in learning more about the process can attend two Q&A sessions being held on Sept. 13 and Sept. 14.