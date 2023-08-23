High bacteria level alert continues at Maine beaches

Gooch's Beach in Kennebunk and Riverside Beach in Ogunquit are still reporting contamination in the water, according to the DEP.

KENNEBUNK, Maine — The Maine Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has issued a warning about elevated bacteria levels in certain waters.

At Gooch's Beach in Kennebunk, the DEP has identified lingering water contamination. Despite appearances, experts emphasize that recent heavy rainfall might compromise the safety of several beaches, urging beach lovers to stay informed and vigilant.

Riverside Beach in Ogunquit has also fallen under the spotlight due to its ongoing struggle with water contamination.

The DEP's regular water quality tests have revealed persistent bacteria levels in these coastal waters. While the sparkling blue waves may seem inviting, these findings underscore the hidden risks that could pose potential health concerns.

Environment America's experts shed light on the underlying cause of the contamination issue. The abundance of rainfall throughout the summer has led to an increased runoff of water.

This runoff collects bacteria as it flows, eventually depositing it into the nearby coastal waters. This influx of contaminants could potentially give rise to health complications for those who come in contact with the polluted waters.

However, despite these concerns, beachgoers continue to flock to the shores, and the beaches remain open to the public.

John Rumpler, Clean Water Director at Environment America emphasizes the complexity of the situation. He said, "I think it really depends on the day and the beach. There are far too many beaches because of runoff water or surge overflow or other sources of contamination. We have contamination, pathogens, or the risk of pathogens."

Despite this insight, some beachgoers, like Jessica, a tourist at Gooch's beach, said, "I wasn't aware of that, and it makes me very concerned."

Experts assure the public that swimming in these waters is still relatively safe, but they caution about potential minor health issues that could arise.

These concerns include symptoms such as nausea, eye infections, diarrhea, etc. Therefore, while the water may be inviting, beach lovers are advised to remain cautious.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection provides a valuable resource: the "Maine Healthy Beaches" dashboard. This platform, accessible through the official Maine government website, offers up-to-date information about water quality at various beaches. By regularly checking this resource, visitors can make informed decisions about their beach excursions, safeguarding their well-being.