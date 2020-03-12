USDA investing in Maine's growing oyster industry

$600,000 has been awarded to Maine Shellfish Developers of Walpole.

A Maine shellfish grower has been awarded more than $600,000 from the federal government to increase its production of oysters.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s Small Business Innovation Research Program is providing the money to Maine Shellfish Developers of Walpole.

The business’s website states that its model can “produce market size oysters year-round and insulated from major weather and environmental risks.”

The shellfish grower is located at the Darling Marine Center in Walpole, Maine. The facility is owned by the University of Maine and is dedicated to incubating Aquaculture technology and business development.