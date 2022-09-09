Epic Sports in Bangor closes its doors after 25 years

“Over the years, I have had incredible staff. They really made this business what it is,” Co-owner Brad Ryder said.

BANGOR, Maine — After being in business for 25 years, Brad Ryder and his wife have decided to close the books on their shop Epic Sports.

Ryder said when they first opened, the downtown area looked a bit different than it does now. He’s enjoyed seeing what it has become with more local shops and living spaces.

When they first opened as Cadillac Mountain Sports of Bangor in 1997, they were the only ones selling outdoor equipment in the area.

One highlight over the years was receiving calls from L. L. Bean when they were out of stock or looking for outdoor equipment that he might have.

Ryder said he’s very thankful for everyone that has come through Epic Sports' doors over the years.

“I wish I could reach out to all those people that have been customers, that have worked here and just say ‘thank you’ because we could not have done it without them — and that is not just a cliché, that is for real,” Ryder said.

Ryder and his wife will be closing for normal business hours tomorrow.

The pair plans to use their newfound free time to get outdoors and enjoy each other’s company.