Bangor plane pull to benefit local kids

The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine plane pull will be held at Bangor International Airport this Saturday.

BANGOR, Maine — This weekend you have a chance to get outside, get pumped up, and show off your superhero strength while helping out some local kids.

The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine plane pull is on Saturday. The event at Bangor International Airport can be accessed next to the C&L Aviation hanger along Polk Street. It starts at 10 a.m.

The event brings together groups of local businesses and organizations to see who can pull a plane 20 feet in the fastest time. It raises important funding for the Big Brothers Big Sisters youth mentoring programs across the state.

“We match adults in the community over 18 with littles anywhere from age 5 to age 16 who are facing some kind of adversity in their lives and who need a positive adult role model," Big Brothers Big Sisters Program Manager Elizabeth Bushnell said. "They meet together once a week for a couple of hours and just provide that positive influence and that steady role model in that child’s life."

Bushnell said it's not too late to register a team, but time is running out. You can register online by going to bbbsmidmaine.org.