Portland fisherman injured at sea, flown by U.S. Coast Guard to Massachusetts General Hospital

The fisherman suffered a 'significant injury' to his arm aboard the Portland-based Sea Rambler, officials say.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland fisherman suffered a "significant injury" while fishing about 90 miles offshore Thursday and was flown by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

A crew member aboard the fishing vessel Sea Rambler was bleeding severely after his arm was "pinched" in a hatch on deck, according to Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Koroknay at U.S. Coast Guard Sector Northern New England.

The Sea Rambler met the helicopter from Coast Guard Station Cape Cod, and a swimmer and basket retrieved the man, Koroknay said.

His family met the man at the hospital, where he was stabilized and "under the circumstances is doing well," he said.

He said communication among the Sea Rambler, command center, and air station was excellent, and the outcome was the best possible in such a situation.

The Sea Rambler was headed to Gloucester for the night.

#Update The injured fisherman aboard the F/V Sea Rambler was safely medevaced and was transported to Mass General Hospital #CoastGuard #Fishingvessel #WinterWeather — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) February 3, 2022