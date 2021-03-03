US, Canadian Coast Guard respond to vessel fire south of Halifax

30 people are onboard a Canadian fishing vessel Tuesday night when it caught fire

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia — The Coast Guard 1st District Northeast received a request to assist a 143-foot Canadian fishing vessel 115 nautical miles south of Halifax at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday night.

There was a fire aboard the vessel and water started to enter. The situation was under control until 8:15 p.m. when the fire reignited and the vessel began taking on water again.

30 people are on board.

The Canadian Coast Guard is responding with a helicopter and aircraft. The U.S. is assisting with a helicopter and aircraft from Air Station Cape Cod.

This story will be updated.