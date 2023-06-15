LL Bean unveils new $110M headquarters with governor, Maine senators

The company says the campus sprawls 390,000 square feet and promotes nature and sustainability.

FREEPORT, Maine — Maine is known for a lot of things, and that includes being home to the iconic company L.L.Bean.

When someone mentions Freeport, the L.L. Bean flagship store likely comes to mind first-thing.

For more than 100 years, the company has grown all while staying rooted here in Maine. It will continue to operate out of Freeport with a brand-new headquarters that opened Thursday evening.

Maine Senators Susan Collins and Angus King were at Thursday night's grand opening along with Gov. Janet Mills.

"This new facility is a tribute to the spirit and the heritage of an extraordinary Maine company and this community," Sen. Collins said during the event.

The company has stuck to its commitment to nature and sustainability, designing the new headquarters with climate change in mind.

Eighty percent of the new building runs on renewable energy, according to L.L.Bean. It was also made with reused materials from the previous headquarters. The company said in terms of pollution, the move is like taking 200 cars off the road.

"Quality and integrity is really what this company is all about," Sen. King told NEWS CENTER Maine. "This wonderful new headquarters is a real commitment to Maine and to this community."

Some local leaders agree with the senator.

"Between the jobs at the headquarters, and the jobs in the stores, and all the people coming to shop, [L.L.Bean] a pretty big economic boom for our town," Freeport Town Council Chair Dan Piltch said.

The company isn't stopping at the new headquarters. A $50 million project to remodel its downtown retail campus is underway.