Fork Food Lab: A culinary haven for aspiring entrepreneurs

Fork Food Lab opened seven years ago and is now moving to a bigger space in South Portland due to increasing demand.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Have you ever wanted to open up a business but are unsure of where to start?

Well, there's a place specifically designed for those in the food business to get their products on the shelves.

Welcome to Fork Food Lab, a non-profit organization that serves as a home to 46 local chefs and continues to grow.

From its humble beginnings, Fork Food Lab has come a long way. Now, they are stepping into a new facility from their current Portland location.

"We've outgrown the space in needs of our current members and we also have a waiting list of over 100 companies looking for space to develop food businesses," Bill Seretta, executive director of Fork Food Labs said.

"It's very exciting. I've been working at this for a long time, so it's kind of a big moment for me," Elizabeth Mott, owner of Sunnyfield Baking Company said.

But what exactly is a food lab?

It is a place where businesses like Sunnyfield Baking Company can take their recipes to the next level, pushing boundaries and expanding their culinary horizons.

"I can make hundreds of scones at a time, whereas at home, it was just two-quarter baking pans at a time," Mott said as she highlighted the advantages of the food lab's resources and equipment.

It offers chefs the chance to experiment and find their own audience, but ultimately, the goal is to go from this thriving lab environment to owning their own brick-and-mortar establishment.

"Fork Food Lab was a very important step for me to grow and figure out what the business was all about," Catherine Wiersema, owner of Chocolats Passion said.

Wiersema started her business at home, she later moved from the lab to her own brick-and-mortar in Portland, where she built a team of dedicated employees.

"It's so exciting. Working as part of a good team where everyone has the opportunity to create is just the best thing in the world," Wiersema said.

With their inspiring success stories and the impact they've had on budding food businesses, Fork Food Lab aims to inspire others to take the next step.

They have high hopes of having their new location in South Portland up and running by the end of July, providing even more opportunities for culinary entrepreneurs to flourish.