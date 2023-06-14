The Grill Room in Portland closes after fire

The restaurant shared the announcement on Tuesday.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Grill Room in Portland announced its closure after a fire and said it would remain shut down for the foreseeable future.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant said an "unexpected fire incident" caused the closure. But, staff there are working to bring the restaurant back.

"We cannot express enough gratitude to the local Fire Department for their rapid and efficient response. Their professionalism ensured that the situation was contained, and we're profoundly relieved to share that no one was hurt and no damage was inflicted on our neighboring businesses," the post stated.

The company invited customers to check out its other two restaurants (The Front Room and The Corner Room) while repairing The Grill Room.

"We appreciate your understanding and support during this time and look forward to serving you again soon at The Grill Room. We assure you, we will emerge stronger from this event and cannot wait to welcome you back," the post stated.