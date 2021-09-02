Crematorium owner apologizes for not refrigerating bodies

An attorney for Kenneth Kincer, owner of Affordable Cremation Services, said his client was going through a personal crisis at the time.

LEWISTON, Maine — The operator of a crematorium who’s accused of leaving bodies unattended without refrigeration has apologized through his attorney.

The letter from Affordable Cremation Solutions owner Ken Kincer’s attorney said the man was going through a personal crisis.

But Taylor Asen, the attorney representing the families, says the families, not Kincer, are the victim in this case.