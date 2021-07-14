State investigation of Lewiston crematorium finds business let bodies rot; license suspended indefinitely

Former customers of Affordable Cremation Solution LLC filed complaints they didn't get the remains of their loved ones back.

LEWISTON, Maine — A cremation business in Lewiston is shut down and the owner's license is suspended after investigators found 11 bodies unrefrigerated.



The state began investigating Affordable Cremation Solution LLC and its owner, Kenneth Kincer, back in April after customers filed complaints, saying they couldn't get their loved ones' ashes back.

According to the report, the investigator found five bodies in temporary unrefrigerated storage. The report said Kincer told investigators he had been ill, which was why the bodies had not been cremated.

In June, an investigator went back and found 11 unrefrigerated bodies. 10 were in body bags and one was in an unsealed box. The investigator reported acquiring a headache due to the odor within 20 minutes of being inside the establishment.

The investigator also saw "reddish, brown fluid on the floor that appeared to be flowing into the drain."

Melissa Pelletier said her dad's body was left unrefrigerated at the facility in May.

"It was a nightmare. Like a scary movie," Pelletier said.

Pelletier said her dad, Mike, died on May 6 and said Kincer picked up his body from a local hospital the day after. She said after having a tough time getting in touch with Kincer, she had another business get her dad's body nearly three weeks later.

"I think it's disgusting and that guy should not get away with it," she said.

Pelletier now wants Kincer to be charged.

Both Kincer's license as a funeral practitioner and “Affordable Cremation Solution, LLC” license was suspended indefinitely on Tuesday until the Board can have a final hearing on the complaints against him.