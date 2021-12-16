Christmas season rings the registers in Rockland

Business is good during the holidays for a downtown seeing new life.

ROCKLAND, Maine — The one-story, Main Street business building was vacant for three years, an uninviting spot in the middle of the downtown business district.

But then Jenel Johnson-Pendleton saw it and told her friend, Allison Worden.

This Christmas season, the refurbished building glows with two new retail shops, making that part of the street far more merry and bright.

“One of the reasons I wanted to be in Rockland was the strong community spirit here," Worden said. “I just felt so very welcome.”

Worden realized a long-time dream by transforming one of the two storefronts into Arctic Tern Books. A boutique bookstore, she called the business, and one she said customers are quickly discovering.

“There has been a lot of comment about that. They’re happy to see the business here and say they will continue to support it,” Worden said.

Next door, Johnson-Pendleton has her women’s clothing store Barefoot in Denim. She started the business in Camden three years ago but wanted to be on Main Street. So, she relocated to Rockland. She, too, said loyal customers quickly found the new location.

“It's going very well. People love shopping local in the downtown areas. And with all of us building back and taking these spaces, it's really exciting,” she said.

David Gogel of the downtown marketing and promotional group, Rockland Main Street, said the two new businesses are part of a surge of new shops, helping downtown Rockland to have a very busy Christmas shopping season.

“I’m really excited about the energy downtown, the support people are showing Main Street businesses,” Gogel said.

He, too, mentioned the apparently growing interest among customers for shopping local.

“We are seeing businesses letting us know customers are coming out [and] want to support local. But [it is] not just a blip around the holidays. They’re wanting to support local all year,” he said.

At the Grasshopper Shop, the largest and perhaps oldest retail store on Main Street, the owner said this appears to be their best Christmas shopping season yet. Even the smallest retail store is feeling the love.

The Bronze Dolphin is a holiday season “pop up” storefront, open for just two months last year and again this year.

It sells handmade glass Christmas ornaments, created by a company owned by Steve Bittum and his partner. They design and sell the ornaments to shops around the country, but they open the tiny seasonal shop on Main Street to be part of the local spirit of the holidays.

Bittum said their business, too, has been strong.

“People have been buying, so it's been wonderful. We’ve had a great year, so we’re very happy," Bittum said.

That optimism seems to be shared by many retailers in the Penobscot Bay city, according to Gogel. He said restaurants have also had a good year. And Gogel added several new businesses, including a jewelry store, and a brand new branch of the popular Main Sport from Camden, are already expecting to open in downtown in 2022.

“And we get inquiries all the time. People who have come up and visited or always dreamt of a business on Main street. And they are falling in love with the energy and vibe of Rockland Main Street right now,” Gogel said.

At Arctic Tern Books, there is an old, possibly antique, wood and glass display table. Worden said she bought it years ago in another state, thinking it could one day be in the boutique she dreamed of owning. Now it is.

When asked if her new business, in a formerly dark part of the street, is a gift for the downtown, Worden saw it differently.

She said, “I really think Rockland is giving me a gift, to be honest, that I get to do this. It's just a dream come true.”