Officials say Aubrey Prygrocki was last seen at her home in Greenbush Monday afternoon.

GREENBUSH, Maine — The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in finding 13-year-old Aubrey Prygrocki.

Officials say she was last seen at her Greenbush home at 1 p.m. Monday.

Aubrey is 5'1" tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Aubrey or have any information about her location, please call the sheriff’s office at 945-4636.