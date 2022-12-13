Miss Maine USA heading to compete on national stage

She is one of the first women to be crowned for the 2023 season, and she's making history.

PORTLAND, Maine — Juliana Morehouse has won the title of Miss Maine USA in November.

The 23-year-old from Portland is one of the first women to be crowned for the 2023 season and already has big plans for the year ahead.

Morehouse, who is pursuing her master's degree in theology, is working with the Maine Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association as a community educator.

She travels around the state speaking about the disease that has personally touched her and her family. She told NEWS CENTER Maine both her grandmother and aunt were diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

Morehouse is also making history in this year's competition.

"Historically, married women are not allowed to compete at the Miss USA pageant. But this summer, that rule changed," Morehouse said. "I'm really excited and pleased with the Miss Universe Organization for making that shift and being a part of it. There is no other job that a married woman can't do because of her marital status, and I hope to be an example to other married women and empower them to continue to pursue their goals and their dreams."

Morehouse succeeds the previous title holder, Elizabeth Kervin of Winterport, who placed third in the Miss USA costume competition in Reno, Nevada, this past October.

NEWS CENTER Maine will be sure to keep up to date with Miss Maine USA, as Morehouse prepares to take the national stage next fall.