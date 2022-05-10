Miss Maine USA takes third place in costume category

Elizabeth Kervin of Winterport represented Maine in the Miss USA pageant. Her costume represented Maine's coastline and its crashing waves.

Miss Maine, Elizabeth Kervin of Winterport, may not have won the crown at the Miss USA pageant, but she made Maine proud by coming in third in the state costume category.

"We did it Maine! Last night was so much fun at the state costume show. I was representing our beautiful coastline and the crashing waves of Maine. From coast to coast she’s the girl you love most: MAINE!!!" Kervin posted on her Instagram page.

In her profile with Miss USA , it says Kervin grew up in Winterport and is attending Husson University, where she is working on a degree in biochemistry and has plans of going to medical school to become a trauma surgeon.

The first Filipino-American won the Miss USA pageant Monday night. A Houston model and fashion designer, R'Bonney Gabriel took the crown.