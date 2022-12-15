Rockland community menorah vandalized

"For millennia, Hanukkah has been a celebration of religious freedom," the statement said. "The Hanukkah menorah provides the light that shines on that religious freedom. In the United States, we are proud that we have the freedom to share that light with the communities in which we live."

"We are saddened that a small minority of community members have taken an action that stands in stark contrast with Rockland’s mission to be a welcoming and inclusive community," it continued. "Our hope is that the greater Rockland community and the people of midcoast Maine strongly condemn these acts and celebrate the religious diversity and tolerance we value in this country. This time of year should be about celebration and the recognition of the traditions that bring us together. We will continue to advocate for all traditions that are meaningful to our community and add to the vibrancy of the place we call home.