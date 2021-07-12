Public menorah vandalized in South Portland

Rabbi Levi Wilansky said extension cords were stolen and the menorah was knocked over this weekend.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The Jewish community puts up menorahs all over the world during Hanukkah, and Maine is no exception.

"The message is that we increase in light, we increase in adding goodness and kindness throughout our state," Rabbi Levi Wilansky said.

Wilansky learned after this weekend's sabbath that one of the public menorahs he and his congregation at Chabad of Maine put up this year had been vandalized. Extension cords were stolen, twist ties holding it together were cut, and the menorah itself was knocked over.

"It's very disturbing," Wilansky said.

Rabbi Levi Wilansky of Chabad of Maine says this public menorah was vandalized over the weekend. He is working with South Portland PD to learn what happened. More at 5 on #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/ccMoWAdKvF — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) December 7, 2021

Wilansky said he is working with the South Portland Police Department to try to learn more about what happened.

Police did not return a request for comment on Tuesday.

Wilansky said the vandalism won't change anything for his congregation moving forward.

"This obviously doesn't represent what Portland, Maine is," he said. "What it tells me and what it inspires [in] me is that, obviously, we have a lot more work to do in sharing the light of the menorah."