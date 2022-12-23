Ogunquit Fire Department serving more than just a meal during the holiday weekend

Spending Christmas alone is never easy, so the Ogunquit Fire Department is hoping to be a safe and comforting place this holiday.

OGUNQUIT, Maine — Ogunquit is a small town in the winter with about 1200 people who live there year-round.

They have a lot of older Mainers that live there, people tend to lend a helping hand to be good neighbors to one another.

Steve Howe, a former Ogunquit fire chief, said, "I've been a member here for 50 years, and that's just part of the culture here."

Fire Chief Russell Osgood and his wife started this new tradition in 2021 when he was elected chief. Osgood said he had always dreamed of starting something like this.

"I love Christmas. When my kids were growing up, it was great. But now my kids are grown, and that magic is not there. This gives me that sense of community and being able to give back," Osgood said.

Although, to many, this is more than just another meal.

Osgood said, "Maybe they are struggling a little bit financially and actually need a meal, or maybe they just don't have a family to talk to on Christmas day. We're here to try and brighten someone's day."

The chief and his wife pay for the entire dinner out of their own wallets. He said it's expensive but worth it.

Everyone is welcome. If you can't make it to the fire department, you can ask for a meal to go. They also plan to deliver to some in the community.

The fire department can hold nearly 200 people but only expects about 30 right now.

The dinner is held at the firehouse on Christmas Day from Noon to 2 p.m. There is no cost for the dinner. They just ask that you let them know you will be attending. Those interested can call the Ogunquit Fire Station at 207-646-5112 or email firechief@oguniquit.gov to register.

