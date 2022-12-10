Ogunquit embraces Christmas celebrations

People from across Maine and the United States head to see the oceanside town turn into a Christmas wonderland

OGUNQUIT, Maine — Ogunquit's 36th Annual Christmas by the Sea is going on this weekend.

Locals and tourists were out and about strolling the streets shopping and heading into restaurants.

"This is as busy as a normal summer weekend," said Alice Pearce, Executive Director of the Ogunquit City of Chambers.

In a town of 1,300 people year-round, they see tens of thousands of tourists come through their town in the summer.

Locals say this weekend feels just like the busy summer season, which helps Ogunquit stores and restaurants.

"Businesses stay open longer and they wait for Christmas by the Sea," said Larry Carlson, Ogunquit local

"We used to shut down by labor day. Events like this have pushed the season on further and further," said Russel Osgood, Fire Chief in Ogunquit.

"Just extending the high weekend beyond July, August, and September does a lot to benefit the businesses, which in turn benefits the residents," Pearce said.

Owners claim this weekend helps them keep their doors open and the heat on, like the Village Toy Fanatic and Front Porch restaurant.

Lisa Countryman, manager of the Village Toy Fanatic said, "It's our biggest weekend of the year, we've already sold hundreds of books."

According to Travel + Leisure magazine, Ogunquit was recently ranked as the second-best place to spend Christmas in the United States.

"To have an oceanside community in Maine to make that list is pretty exciting," Pearce said.