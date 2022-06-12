Maine Things To Do | Gingerbread House Contest, Skate With Santa, holiday craft fairs

Looking for something to do this week? There are plenty of events happening around our state the week of Dec. 6 through Dec. 12.

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do for the week of Dec. 6 through Dec. 12.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9 - SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11

Ogunquit’s 36th Annual Christmas by the Sea

Where: Ogunquit

When: Begins Friday at 5 p.m.

PSO Magic of Christmas

Where: Merrill Auditorium, Portland

When: Dec. 9 – Dec. 18

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10

Bar Harbor Gingerbread House Contest

Where: LaRochelle Mansion & Museum, Bar Harbor

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Holiday Craft Fair

Where: South Portland High School, South Portland

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Winthrop Historical Society Christmas Through The Ages Walking Tour

Where: Winthrop Historical Society, Winthrop

When: 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Appleton Holiday Craft Fair

Where: Appleton Village School, Appleton

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Poland Winter Market

Where: Poland Community School, Poland

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11

Belfast Lions Club Breakfast with Santa

Where: Belfast

When: 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

OOB Recreation Breakfast in Whooville

Where: Ball Field, Old Orchard Beach

When: 8 a.m., 9 a.m., and 10 a.m.

Skate With Santa

Where: University of New England, Biddeford

When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. & 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.