Maine Things To Do | Gingerbread House Contest, Skate With Santa, holiday craft fairs

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do for the week of Dec. 6 through Dec. 12.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9 - SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11
Ogunquit’s 36th Annual Christmas by the Sea
Where: Ogunquit
When: Begins Friday at 5 p.m.
PSO Magic of Christmas
Where: Merrill Auditorium, Portland
When: Dec. 9 – Dec. 18
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10
Bar Harbor Gingerbread House Contest
Where: LaRochelle Mansion & Museum, Bar Harbor
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Holiday Craft Fair
Where: South Portland High School, South Portland
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Winthrop Historical Society Christmas Through The Ages Walking Tour
Where: Winthrop Historical Society, Winthrop
When: 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Appleton Holiday Craft Fair
Where: Appleton Village School, Appleton
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Poland Winter Market
Where: Poland Community School, Poland
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11
Belfast Lions Club Breakfast with Santa
Where: Belfast
When: 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
OOB Recreation Breakfast in Whooville
Where: Ball Field, Old Orchard Beach
When: 8 a.m., 9 a.m., and 10 a.m.
Skate With Santa
Where: University of New England, Biddeford
When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. & 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.