MAINE, USA — With Halloween just a few days away, many trick-o-treaters are testing out their costumes ahead of the big day.
Mainers are sending us their witty, unique creations and we are literally laughing out loud in the newsroom and how clever they are.
Check out some of our favorites:
This 4-year-old in Ellsworth told her mom she just had to be a toile for Halloween. The bowl actually opens up for her to store her candy ... genius!
Forrest Gump won several Oscars in 1995 and it will likely help this young Mainer score lots of candy decades later with this seriously unique rendition of Gary Sinise's Lt. Dan.
Nathan from Wells Middle School is one cool cat but this Halloween he is rolling around town as a chick-magnet!
Can you guess who Maple from York's favorite singer is? She is one good Elton John look alike!
Check out all the wonderfully clever costumes you have sent NEWS CENTER Maine in our post online.
