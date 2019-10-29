MAINE, USA — With Halloween just a few days away, many trick-o-treaters are testing out their costumes ahead of the big day.

Mainers are sending us their witty, unique creations and we are literally laughing out loud in the newsroom and how clever they are.

Check out some of our favorites:

This 4-year-old in Ellsworth told her mom she just had to be a toile for Halloween. The bowl actually opens up for her to store her candy ... genius!

This adorable 4-year-old told her mother she just had to be a toilet this Halloween.

Michelle Katie

Forrest Gump won several Oscars in 1995 and it will likely help this young Mainer score lots of candy decades later with this seriously unique rendition of Gary Sinise's Lt. Dan.

Lt. Dan from Forrest Gump

Stephanie Wight

Nathan from Wells Middle School is one cool cat but this Halloween he is rolling around town as a chick-magnet!

Nathan from Wells is a chick magnet

Kim Bohm

Can you guess who Maple from York's favorite singer is? She is one good Elton John look alike!

Maple from York is 4 and loves Elton John

Samantha Sebastyanski

Check out all the wonderfully clever costumes you have sent NEWS CENTER Maine in our post online.

NEWS CENTER Maine NEWS CENTER Maine. 292K likes. NEWS CENTER Maine is the NBC affiliate for the Portland-Auburn/Bangor markets which includes Northern, Southern Maine and Eastern New Hampshire. Visit...

RELATED: Eight easy last minute Halloween costume ideas

RELATED: Wines to pair with Halloween candy

RELATED: Prepping for an allergy-friendly Halloween