PORTLAND, Maine — No doubt about it, autumn is here! Harvests, hayrides, pumpkin carving, apple picking and Halloween are all upon us! With that chilly weather comes a shift to wines for blustery nights.

Maia Gosselin from Sip Wine Education offers her selection of wines for everything from hearty autumn fare, sipping by a bonfire and of course, what to indulge in when raiding the kids stash of candy…who says Halloween is just for kids?

As they celebrate the harvest around the globe I have wines today from 5 countries: Slovenia, Italy, the U.S., France and Spain. An international array!

Stekar orange wine from Slovenia – Well, not really “orange” but it’s a style of wine. Delicious, very fun and of course fitting for the theme! When did orange wine become a “thing” and is it more than just a fad?

I Basalti Soave: Fun to say, delicious to drink! Soave has come a long way since the 70s. Made from 100% Garganega this wine is luscious with notes of wild flower and minerality. A lovely wine.

Valravn Chardonnay: Apropos to the season with a Raven on the label. A phenomenal wine from Sonoma that drinks like a Burgundy but for half the price. Food pairing?

Gravillas Red Blend: “Sous les cailloux des grillons”…that’s a mouthful. Translates into “Under the gravel stones with crickets” ” for some spooky Halloween fun. A fresh, fruity and fun blend of 8 grapes. What candy does it pair with?

Time Waits for No One Monastrell from Spain: The label is creepy but wine is amazing! A wine for sipping by the bonfire under a full moon! Big, bold, sumptuous! And yes, quite nice with some dark chocolate.

Maia Gosselin keeps the list of where you can find each of these wines on her website... just scroll to the bottom of the homepage.

