'25 Days of Christmas' Freeform schedule has arrived

"Home Alone," "The Santa Clause" and "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" are among the highlights of Freeform's annual holiday movie schedule.

COLORADO, USA — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

The most wonderful time of year has arrived with Freeform's "25 Days of Christmas" lineup. The festive cable channel schedule officially begins Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Returning favorites this December include "The Santa Clause" trilogy, "Home Alone," "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and Jim Carrey's "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."

So prepare your cocoa, fireplaces and blankets because your Christmas plans have been made.

Wednesday, December 1

7a/6c – Holiday in Handcuffs

10:30a/9c – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes

11:05a/10:05c – The Santa Clause

1:15p/12:15c – The Santa Clause 2

3:45p/2:45c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

5:50p/4:50c – Home Alone

8:20p/7:20c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12-2a/11-1c – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes

Thursday, December 2

7a/6c – The Mistle-tones

10:30a/9:30c – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

11a/10c – Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House

1:05p/12:05c – Arthur Christmas

3:10p/2:10c – Home Alone

5:40p/4:40c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:20p/7:20c – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12-2a/11-1c – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes

Friday, December 3

7a/6c – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30a/6:30c – Jingle All the Way 2

9:30a/8:30c – Jingle All the Way

4:35p/3:35c – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:15p/6:15c – The Santa Clause

9:25p/8:25c – The Santa Clause 2

11:55p/10:55c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Saturday, December 4

7a/6c – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes

7:30a/6:30c – Jingle All the Way

9:35a/8:35c – Prancer Returns

11:40a/10:40c – Home Alone 3

1:50p/12:50c – Arthur Christmas

3:55p/2:55c – Disney's A Christmas Carol

6:05p/5:05 – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

7:10p/6:10c – Frosty the Snowman

7:45p/6:45c – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

8:50p/7:50c – Home Alone

11:20p/10:20c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Sunday, December 5

7a/6c – Prancer Returns

9:05a/8:05c – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

10:05a/9:05c – Unaccompanied Minors

12:10p/11:10c – Arthur Christmas

2:15p/1:15c – The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:55p/2:55c – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

5p/4c – Frosty the Snowman

5:35p/4:35c – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:40p/5:40c – Home Alone

9:10p/8:10c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:50p/10:50c – Daddy's Home 2

Monday, December 6

7a/6c – It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie

10:30a/9:30c – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes

11a/10c – Daddy's Home 2

1:10p/12:10c – Home Alone

3:40p/2:40c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

6:20p/5:20c – The Santa Clause

8:30p/7:30c – The Santa Clause 2

12a/11c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Tuesday, December 7

7a/6c – Stealing Christmas

11a/10c – Home Alone

1:30p/12:30c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:10p/3:10c – Jingle All the Way

6:15p/5:15c – Disney's A Christmas Carol

8:20p/7:20c – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12a/11c – Arthur Christmas

Wednesday, December 8

7a/6c – Snow

11a/10c – Jingle All the Way

1p/12c – Jingle All the Way 2

3p/2c – Arthur Christmas

5p/4c – Dr.Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:30p/6:30c – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

9:30p/8:30c – The Nightmare Before Christmas

12-2a/11-1c – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes

Thursday, December 9

7a/6c – Snow 2: Brain Freeze

10:30a/9:30c – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

11:30a/10:30c – The Santa Clause

1:40p/12:40c – The Santa Clause 2

3:50p/2:50c – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

5:50p/4:50c – Home Alone

8:20p/7:20c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12a/11c – Snowglobe

Friday, December 10

7a/6c – Call Me Claus

12p/11c – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

2:35p/1:35c – The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:10p/3:10c – Home Alone

6:40p/5:40c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:20p/8:20c – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Saturday, December 11

7a/6c – Unaccompanied Minors

9:05a/8:05c – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

9:35a/8:35c – The Star (2017)

11:40a/10:40c – Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

1:10p/12:10c – Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

2:40p/1:40c – Disney and Pixar's Toy Story That Time Forgot

3:10p/2:10c – Disney and Pixar's Toy Story

5:10p/4:10c – Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 2

7:15p/6:15c – Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 3

9:45p/8:45c – Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 4

11:55p/10:55c – Arthur Christmas

Sunday, December 12

7a/6c – The Star (2017)

9a/8c – Jingle All the Way

11a/10c – Jingle All the Way 2

1:05p/12:05c – Arthur Christmas

3:10p/2:10c – Disney's A Christmas Carol

5:15p/4:15c – The Santa Clause

7:25p/6:25c – The Santa Clause 2

9:55p/8:55c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12a/11c – Home Alone 5: The Holiday Heist

Monday, December 13

7a/6c – Holiday in Handcuffs

10:30a/9:30c – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

11:30a/10:30c – The Santa Clause

1:30p/12:30c – The Santa Clause 2

4p/3c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

6p/5c – Home Alone

8:30p/7:30c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Tuesday, December 14

7a/6c – 12 Dates of Christmas

10:30a/9:30c – Jingle All the Way

12:30p/11:30c – Love Actually

3:30p/2:30c – Home Alone

6p/5c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:30p/7:30c – Office Christmas Party (Freeform Premiere)

12a/11c – The Night Before

Wednesday, December 15

7a/6c – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

11a/10c – Office Christmas Party

1:35p/12:35c – The Santa Clause

3:45p/2:45c – The Santa Clause 2

6:15p/5:15c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

8:20p/7:20c – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Thursday, December 16

7a/6c – Black Nativity

10:30a/9:30c – The Preacher's Wife

1p/12c – Almost Christmas

3:30p/2:30c – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6p/5c – Home Alone

8:30p/7:30c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12-2a/11-1c – The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes

Mr. McCallister, here’s your very own... cheese pizza! pic.twitter.com/wXl9j8Hc6u — Home Alone 2 (@LostinNYquotes) December 4, 2017

Friday, December 17

9a/8c – Love Actually

12p/11c – Home Alone

2:30p/1:30c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

5:10p/4:10c – The Santa Clause

7:20p/6:20c – The Santa Clause 2

9:50p/8:50c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

11:55p/10:55c – Disney's A Christmas Carol

Saturday, December 18

7:35a/6:35c – Love Actually

10:45a/9:45c – Unaccompanied Minors

12:55p/11:55c – The Santa Clause

3:05p/2:05c – The Santa Clause 2

5:35p/4:35c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

7:40p/6:40c – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

9:40p/8:40c – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:20a/11:20c – The Nightmare Before Christmas

Sunday, December 19

7:30a/6:30c – Unaccompanied Minors

9:30a/8:30c – Home Alone 3

11:30a/10:30c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

1:30p/12:30c – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

4:10p/3:10c – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

6:10p/5:10c – Frosty the Snowman

6:45p/5:45c – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

7:50p/6:50c – Home Alone

10:20p/9:20c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

1a/12c – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

Monday, December 20

7a/6c – Prancer Returns

10:30a/9:30c – Home Alone

1p/12c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

3:35p/2:35c – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

4:40p/3:40c – Frosty the Snowman

5:15p/4:15c – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:20p/5:20c – The Santa Clause

8:30p/7:30c – The Santa Clause 2

12a/11c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Seeing isn't believing.

Believing is seeing.



Kids don't have to see this place to know that it's here. They just... know. — The Santa Clause (@SantaClause1994) December 25, 2020

Tuesday, December 21

10:30a/9:30c – Jingle All the Way

12:30p/11:30c – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

1p/12c – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

2p/1c – Daddy's Home 2

4p/3c – Disney's A Christmas Carol

6p/5c – Home Alone

8:30p/7:30c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Wednesday, December 22

7a/6c – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30a/6:30c – Jingle All the Way

9:30a/8:30c – Love the Coopers

12p/11c – Daddy's Home 2

2:05p/1:05c – Home Alone

4:35p/3:35c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

7:15p/6:15c – The Santa Clause

9:25p/8:25c – The Santa Clause 2

11:55p/10:55c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Thursday, December 23

7a/6c – It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie

9a/8c – Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

10:30a/9:30c – Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

12p/11c – Arthur Christmas

2:05p/1:05c – The Star (2017)

4:05p/3:05c – Home Alone

6:35p/5:35c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:15p/8:15c – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:55p/10:55c – Arthur Christmas

Friday, December 24

7a/6c – Prancer Returns

10:30a/9:30c – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

11a/10c – The Star (2017)

1p/12c – Home Alone

3:30p/2:30c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

6p/5c – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:30p/7:30c – Frosty the Snowman

9p/8c – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

10p/9c – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

Saturday, December 25

7a/6c – Arthur Christmas

9:10a/8:10c – The Santa Clause

11:20a/10:20c – The Santa Clause 2

1:50p/12:50c – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4p/3c – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

5:05p/4:05c – Frosty the Snowman

5:40p/4:40c – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:45p/5:45c – Home Alone

9:15p/8:15c – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55p/10:55c – Arthur Christmas

All times are Eastern.

You can see the full schedule and digital offerings at Freeform.com and on the Freeform app.

