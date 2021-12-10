'Home Alone' reboot trailer teases return of original franchise character

The first trailer for "Home Sweet Home Alone" features a number of throwbacks to the original "Home Alone" franchise, which starred Macaulay Culkin.

WASHINGTON — Disney+ is giving fans their first look at the upcoming "Home Alone" reboot.

The trailer for “Home Sweet Home Alone” was released Tuesday, ahead of its premiere Nov. 12 on Disney+.

In the movie, Max Mercer, played by "Jojo Rabbit" star Archie Yates, gets left behind at home while his family travels to Japan for the holidays. The 10-year-old then has to protect his home from a married couple, played by Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney, who are trying to retrieve a priceless heirloom.

The original "Home Alone" franchise starred Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, who had to fight off a pair of burglars when he was accidentally left home alone when his family flies to France.

In the reboot, Max's family is off to Japan and gets split up on two different flights, with his dad, played by comedian Pete Holmes, getting the blame for assuming Max was on the other plane.

The first trailer for the Disney+ reboot features a number of throwbacks to the original franchise and confirms the return of at least one member of the McCallister family.

It's briefly revealed in the trailer that Kevin McCallister's older brother Buzz, once again played by Devin Ratray, has grown up to become a police officer and is tasked with responding to a call about "suspicious people" around a home.

While he isn't shown in the trailer, there are reports Macaulay Culkin may also have a cameo in the reboot.

The film also stars Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Ally Maki, Chris Parnell and is directed by Dan Mazer. "Saturday Night Live" writers Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell wrote the screenplay.