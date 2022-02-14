Wilton woman brings nursing home residents 'forever flowers' this Valentine's Day

Kathleen Chenery started crafting during the pandemic and brought 75 nursing home residents wooden flowers for Valentine's Day

WILTON, Maine — Five years ago, Kathleen Chenery moved to the United States for love after meeting her husband online. But during the pandemic, she was a new mom missing her family in the Philippines.

"I was feeling like kinda down with the travel restrictions. We can't go home for vacation, my family hasn't met my son in person, they've just been video chatting," she said.

Chenery also had to deal with the loss of her grandfather during this time.

"We were close and it's really depressing to not be able to go home and see him, [and say] goodbye," she added.

While trying to handle all these emotions, she started crafting, specifically making wooden flowers.

"My husband saw them and was like 'you should sell those,'" Chenery said.

She quickly started a small business, selling "forever flowers" on Facebook. For Valentine's Day, she wanted to make someone else smile.

So, she is bringing each resident of the Sandy River Nursing Home a wooden rose this Valentine's Day.

Kathleen Castillones Chenery started making wooden ‘forever flowers’ during the pandemic. She says it helped with her depression of not being able to go home to the Philippines to say goodbye to her grandfather who recently died #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/EUhHLLPgkF — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) February 11, 2022

"The thought of a forever flower as a gift is very nice. And yeah, it's true fresh florals are nice and beautiful, but they die after three days or a week," she told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Not only does Chenery love crafting, but she also used to be a nurse back home in the Philippines and has worked in nursing homes. She said some of the residents don't have family who visit regularly.

"Seeing them like that it just breaks my heart, and it reminds me of my grandfather," she said

On Monday at the Sandy River Valentine's Day party, the roses were delivered to residents along with ice cream sundaes and other Valentine's Day treats, bringing a smile to their faces.

"It would bring me joy to see them smile. I'm doing this to give them a reason to smile," she added.

These long-lasting "forever flowers" will hopefully give residents a long-lasting reason to smile.