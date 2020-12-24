Ornaments honor Mainers who have died with COVID-19

Marilyn Davis hangs ornaments shaped like Maine every week on a Christmas tree at Bowdoinham Church of the Nazarene.

BOWDOINHAM, Maine — A woman in Bowdoinham wanted to make sure Mainers who died with COVID-19 are remembered.

"Each person's soul so valuable," said Marilyn Davis.

Marilyn Davis hangs ornaments shaped like Maine every week on a Christmas tree at Bowdoinham Church of the Nazarene. Each one represents a Mainers life ended by the virus.

"303 little ornaments on there right now. Eight more to go from yesterday and whatever today may bring or the rest of the month," said Davis.

Davis said she thought of the idea at the end of August.

"I kept hearing people have such little empathy for the loss of people dying to COVID that it really bothered me," said Davis.

She writes the month, the county someone was from, and the number on the back of each ornament. Although there are numbers on the back, she doesn't want each person to be remembered that way.

"We want them to know they are loved and cared for," said Davis.

She hopes it brings peace and comfort to families.

Davis said any family who lost a loved one, can request an ornament by sending their address to the church.