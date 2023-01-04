Maine woman replaces boy's stolen bicycle, inspires others to give

A woman, who wishes to stay anonymous, visited the Rockland Police Department to donate a new Spiderman bicycle to a boy who had his stolen.

ROCKLAND, Maine — A woman is being hailed a superhero after buying a brand-new bike for a little boy whose bike was stolen in Rockland Thursday.

The 3-year-old boy left his Spiderman bicycle outside of a store while he and his mother shopped, per a Facebook post by the Rockland Police Department. When they came out of the store, his bike was gone.

After learning about the theft via the Facebook post, a woman, who police said wishes to remain anonymous, felt the urge to help and drove to the Rockland Police Department from Oxford County to donate a new Spiderman bicycle, matching helmet, and bike lock for the little boy.

Police said they spoke to the woman and learned she was going through a tough time. She recently had to choose between paying her rent or her car payment and is currently living out of her car.

The woman’s generosity and selflessness didn't go unnoticed. Police said a store clerk who heard about what she was doing gave her money for tolls. In addition, the Mid-Coast Recovery Coalition is collecting donations from anyone who would like to support the woman who made a difference in a little’s boy life and inspired others in the process.

Officers with the Rockland Police Department said people are calling to ask about helping, and others have even ordered children’s bikes to be given to children who need them. In its Facebook post, the department wrote, "We thought it was important to share this heartwarming outcome with everyone and we are so lucky to live in such a wonderful community and state!"