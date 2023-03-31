Trans youth rally across Maine on Transgender Day of Visibility

More than 100 people gathered in Portland's Monument Square to deliver a unified call for equality.

PORTLAND, Maine — To show support for the trans community during Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, several rallies were held across the state of Maine.

More than 100 people, many of them trans youth, gathered in Portland's Monument Square Friday evening to deliver one unified call for equality.

"My life and well-being is not something that people should be allowed to debate," 15-year-old Rory Termble said. "I'm worried about going out into public and being discriminated against. Trans kids should not have to live in fear of the very people who are supposed to protect our rights."

Termble, along with many other trans youth and allies, spoke out against legislation across the country they said attacks the rights of transgender people.

Already this year, The Human Rights Campaign has tracked more than 190 bills introduced in statehouses across the country that would restrict the rights of transgender people. It's the most in a single year to date.

Despite this, activists said there are many reasons to have hope.

"We're going to defend our community against these bills," Julia Lester, president-elect of the Maine Transgender Network Board of Directors, said.

Similar rallies were also held in Bangor and Presque Isle.