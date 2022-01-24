Local art installed in Portland affordable housing

The art was offered to Community Housing of Maine at a steep discount, and Executive Director Cullen Ryan jumped at the chance.

PORTLAND, Maine — Fourteen art pieces created by Maine Art Collective artists are hanging in an affordable housing complex in Portland and another in Hallowell.

“The best thing is that the folks who live here are thrilled about it,” Ryan said, as he and collective cofounder Marni Prince gave NEWS CENTER Maine a tour of Northfield Green Apartments in Portland.

He added, “They’re really excited. And, I think that it fits with what we’ve been trying to do, to try to create housing that anyone would feel proud to call their home.”

“We were looking for more opportunities and how to bring art to broader populations,” Prince said. She shared a photo of two of the featured artists installing one of their pieces in the Portland apartment complex.

The two complexes are part of the nonprofit’s 86 properties. Ryan hopes to put local fine art in more homes to come.