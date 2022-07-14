Rising inflation impacts costs for Maine food trucks

Inflation is impacting food truck vendors as costs increase.

BANGOR, Maine — Food trucks were once considered a cheaper option for someone wanting to get into the food business, compared to owning a restaurant. However, food truck vendors are seeing an increase in costs.

Food trucks are a staple on the Bangor waterfront in summer months. The Little Red Snack Shack food truck is now a "regular" on the waterfront this summer. This is the first year Jennifer Downs and Jamie Way have owned a food truck, and already this year, they've had to raise their prices.

"We did have to jump our prices between a dollar and two dollars this year," Downs said. Co-owner Way said they're experiencing rising costs for their main food on the menu.

"The price of chicken has gone up. I just did the math this morning. It was like 30%," Way said. "I looked at the prices, and I’m like 'Oh, it went up since last time.'''

Downs added that chicken costs have been especially unpredictable. "We’ll order chicken one week, and the very next week it's $5 more for that same case of chicken."

The couple also said they enjoy the Bangor waterfront, but they also like taking the truck on the road to events. But now they contemplate driving, considering the distance they'll need to drive, and how much it will cost.

"It takes so much gas already, and with the gas prices the way they are, our trip is close to double just with the gas prices," Downs said.

It's a different philosophy just across the parking lot.

A neighboring food truck owner, Alan Alexander, said he didn't want to raise his prices.

"I would rather sell 15 [hotdogs] at $3.50 than 5 [hotdogs] at $5.00," Alexander said.

Despite the higher prices, Downs said she hasn't heard many complaints.

"Everybody understood inflation is everywhere. Everyone knows what's going on," Downs said.