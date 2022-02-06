City of Portland to accommodate all 15 food trucks that applied for spots at Eastern Prom

Five food truck businesses lost a lottery drawing on Wednesday for a spot at Eastern Prom this summer. Now, they all have spots after protesting.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland's Interim City Manager Danielle West announced in a news release Thursday afternoon that all 14 trucks (15 businesses) that applied for a spot at the Eastern Promenade park this summer will receive one for the city's pilot program.

The interim city manager announced the decision Thursday afternoon, after a protest Thursday morning at City Hall, held by Mr. Tuna and fellow food truck owners. Jordan Rubin, the owner of Mr. Tuna, was one of the five food truck businesses that did not earn a spot during the initial lottery.

The protest involved food trucks being parked in front of the building to demand a solution from the city that allows for all the food trucks to receive a spot and stay in business this summer.

The food truck lottery was held Wednesday morning, resulting in Mr. Tuna, Maine Maple Creemee Co., Eighty 8 Donuts, Cheese the Day, and Ironclad Eats all getting cut. Ironclad Eats co-applied to share a spot with Cheese the Day using one truck.

West made the following statement in the news release:

“I want to thank the food truck operators who were able to meet so quickly with me [Wednesday] following the lottery so we could explore a solution. I appreciated hearing their thoughts and feedback regarding our plans for the food truck pilot program on the Eastern Promenade this season. I realize how important it is for them to know in advance where they can locate and operate.

"Given we are very close to the start of this pilot program, I wanted to make every effort to see if we could accommodate all of the food trucks that applied. After receiving the various truck dimensions from the operators, I’m happy to report that staff were able to reconfigure the space we have available in order to accommodate all 14 trucks.”

This season's pilot program will not be charging the food truck businesses a license fee to utilize the public space this summer, according to the news release.

It will run from June 15 to November 15 at Eastern Prom.