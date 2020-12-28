4 Maine Burger King locations to close

A note on the door of the Hogan Road location thanks customers for their patronage and says the store will close on Monday.

MAINE, USA — Four homes for the Burger King Whopper will be closing in Maine.

The restaurants closing include Hogan Road in Bangor, Stillwater Avenue in Orono, High Street in Ellsworth, and Camden Street in Rockland. All of the closing restaurants belong to Stephen Wegner with North Country Management.

A note on the door of the Hogan Road location reads, "We have been in business for over 40 years and would like to thank our customers for their loyalty and patronage. Due to circumstances beyond our control, we will be closing this location Monday, December 28, 2020."

NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to North Country Management but they did not return our calls.