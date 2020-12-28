Black and Hermon Mountain to open Monday

Some ski mountains in Maine are ready to open for the season with coronavirus precautions.

MAINE, Maine — COVID-19 isn't the only issue ski mountains have been facing this year, mother nature has not been too generous with snowfall in Maine so far. If you head to the slopes, you can expect to see additional safety measures in place which are intended to keep everyone safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The lack of early snowfall had forced ski mountains like Hermon and Black mountains to keep pushing back their opening dates.

Black Mountain has over 600 acres of land and is ready to open up for the season starting Monday, December 28th. Hermon Mountain will also be opening on Monday.



"The good news is, it's cold now, and we started making snow immediately upon that cold weather hitting yesterday, so we are going to be making snow all day through tomorrow morning until we open for our first day!" says Deanna Kersey, marketing manager at Black Mountain Maine.

If you plan on going to Black Mountain some of the changes you might experience include:

limited capacity inside the lodge

outside will have a "ghost" line in between the lift lines to keep people spread apart

sanitation stations

if you order food inside the lodge you have to sit at a table and wear a mask at all times except when eating

one way traffic flow inside the lodge

"Everyone has to boot up western style, in their cars," says Kersey.