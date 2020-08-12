Scammers are coming for you: Protect your loved ones this holiday season

Take five minutes this week and have a sit-down or phone conversation with family members who might fall victim.

MAINE, Maine — Scams have always been around and thousands of Mainers have been victim to a scammer.

With the holiday season upon us—and the pandemic still with us—scammers are taking advantage and working overtime for their next victim.

To try and find a way to help others, the Bangor Police Department encourages people to sit down, call, FaceTime, or Skype your loved ones, your neighbors, and your friends, and chat about scams.

"It's important to re-educate your loved ones because what is really despicable about these scams is that they are targeting the best among us," Elizabeth Ashe, the community resource officer at the Bangor Police Department, says. "The law followers, the people who don't want to get in trouble, and also the people who are isolated and who might not be in the know or who might not have someone to follow up with."

One of the department's most prominent social media figures, Lt. Tim Cotton, wrote a post last week that has been liked by almost 10,000 people.

"We cannot reach everyone, but if each person who reads this will take responsibility to inform their own family that scammers are out there using phones to manipulate people into sending them money, maybe, just maybe we could eliminate a few victims," Cotton wrote.

Cotton said, "We have to take responsibility for those in our own family circles. Don't wait until a criminal separates them from their savings."

"The way I'm thinking of it, if they are on your Christmas card list, you should probably be sitting them down and saying 'Hey look, I know you know not to give personal information but sometimes we forget. It's always a good reminder. For example, the police will not call you to ask you for your Social Security number. The biggest thing [a person should ask]? 'Can I get a call-back number and I'll call you right back' ... and if you get any weird resistance, that should be a red flag. And also consider us a resource," Ashe says.

Ashe says to call the police department's non-emergency line if you think you have been a victim of a scam or if you need any guidance. Remember to also immediately call your bank if you've given out money—sometimes they can save it.

"Talking to your loved ones and taking that additional step, just to remind them, could be one of the greatest gifts you give your relatives this holiday season," Ashe said.