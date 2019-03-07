BANGOR, Maine — As fireworks soar on the 4th of July, so do the number of people being rushed to the emergency room.

According to the consumer product safety commission-- Last year in the United States, five people were killed and more than 9,000 injured in fireworks-related incidents.

The majority of those injuries were in a thirty day period around July 4th.

Injuries include severe burns, amputation of fingers, and serious eye trauma.

One emergency physician at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center David Saquet says fireworks aren't the only reason emergency rooms get flooded on the 4th.

Saquet says, "Most of it's the usual environmental stuff-- power sports in my opinion. If you're boating, always wear your life jacket, and be careful with alcohol."

Saquet says automobile and motorcycle accidents, drownings, and alcohol-related incidents as well are among the top reasons people end up in the ER on warm-weather holidays.

It's not just those massive airborne fireworks that are dangerous, most sparklers burn around 2,000 degrees, which means they shouldn't be given to small children even with adult supervision.

Fireworks should be lit one at a time and never relit or picked up if they fail to ignite.