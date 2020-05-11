BIW to open 'indoor community park'

Beacon Park, an indoor spot for the community to gather while meeting COVID-19 guidelines, will open Nov. 9.

BATH, Maine — General Dynamics Bath Iron Works (BIW) announced Thursday that it will sponsor a COVID-safe “indoor community park” for use by businesses, residents, and visitors this winter.

Beacon Park opens on Monday, November 9 at 31 Centre Street (The Grant Building), formerly known as the R.M. Tate Building. BIW says the park is Wi-Fi capable and furnished with an air-filtration system, bathrooms, seating, and workspace for up to 50 people, which supports state COVID-19 guidelines.

BIW will also be able to offer on-site recruiting and candidate interviews for community members seeking jobs with the shipbuilder.