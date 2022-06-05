Bangor is getting its first breast milk donation center

There are a half-dozen other breast milk banks located between Portland and Belfast.

BANGOR, Maine — Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center is opening a breast milk donation center as the U.S. continues to deal with a baby formula shortage.

The hospital said the breast milk center will open Monday in partnership with a regional milk bank. It's the first in the Bangor area.

A milk bank collects milk from mothers who have more than their babies need. There are a half-dozen other breast milk banks located between Portland and Belfast.

The baby formula shortage largely stems from a plant in Michigan, which the FDA shut down in February due to contamination issues.

The Biden administration’s response calls for importing foreign supplies and using the Defense Production Act to speed domestic production.