MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H. — A chick has hatched on a live loon cam located in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire, biologists from the Loon Preservation Committee (LPC) confirmed.

The chick hatched in the early hours of Sunday morning. The loons are still incubating the remaining egg and will continue to do so for the next 12–24 hours, so viewers can tune in for an up-close, view of the first day of the first chick’s life and the second chick’s hatch.

The Loon Preservation Committee is also streaming a second live loon cam, which is expected to hatch around July 11.

The Loon Preservation Committee works to preserve loons and their habitats in New Hampshire through monitoring, research, management, and public education, all fostered by an extensive network of dedicated members and volunteers.

Watch the LPC Looncams below:

